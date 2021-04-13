Watch All Rise Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Ness manage to pivot following the end of her clerkship?

On All Rise Season 2 Episode 11, Lola set out to help her by shadowing Emily.

Emily's case involved a young woman who reoffended, but the verdict lay with Judge Campbell.

The issue plaguing the case was that Judge Campbell was not fond of repeat offenders.

Elsewhere, Mark and Lola's friendship was strained.

Use the video above to watch All Rise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.