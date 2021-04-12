Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Batwoman have to get closer to Black Mask?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 10, tensions mounted as more details about the new villain emerged, leading to an event that changed Gotham City forever.

Meanwhile, Jacob went down a dangerous path after realizing there was more to his past than he realized.

Elsewhere, Alice and Julia set out on a fact-finding mission to allow them some answers about the new threat.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.