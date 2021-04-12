Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Batwoman have to get closer to Black Mask?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 10, tensions mounted as more details about the new villain emerged, leading to an event that changed Gotham City forever. 

Heartbroken - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Jacob went down a dangerous path after realizing there was more to his past than he realized. 

Elsewhere, Alice and Julia set out on a fact-finding mission to allow them some answers about the new threat. 

Ryan: He told me Batwoman killed his daughter. Seriously, that doesn't shorten the list?
Luke: There is no list. Kate never killed anybody's daughter. Don't forget, he also blames the Crows. I assume, next week, it'll be Aquaman.

You pretty much broke the Internet with your latest False Face takedown. Only thing that would've gotten you more likes is if you'd done it holding a kitten.

Luke

