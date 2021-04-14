Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Did the ladies manage to apprehend Ronald?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10, the mystery intensified when a surprising new lead brought Cassie and Jenny out of their funk.

Blake Kleinsasser - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Jenny found herself in trouble when a call from an ex brought her into another big mystery.

With the detective agency following new cases, they had to assess whether they made the right decisions.

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Look, I think about it, too. Everything. Cody. The other girls that Ronald kidnapped. But we saved those girls. We nailed that son of a bitch, Legarski. There's something to that.

Jenny [to Cassie]

Bruce: Alan isn't missing.
Cassie: What are you talking about?
Bruce: I just spoke with him. Called me about an hour ago, he said he'll be home this evening.
Cassie: Why didn't you tell Naomi?
Bruce: He didn't want me to.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10

