Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did the ladies manage to apprehend Ronald?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10, the mystery intensified when a surprising new lead brought Cassie and Jenny out of their funk.

Meanwhile, Jenny found herself in trouble when a call from an ex brought her into another big mystery.

With the detective agency following new cases, they had to assess whether they made the right decisions.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.