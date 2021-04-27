Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 9

What crisis awaited the Pierce family?

Gambi returned on Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 9 with a stern warning for them.

As the family started to realize they were still a big target, they had to make a decision about their future in Freeland.

With the net closing in, a surprising ally emerged.

Did everyone survive?

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.