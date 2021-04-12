Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 9

at .

Stranger danger!

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9, the sisters were shocked to the core by a mysterious arrival. 

Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)

The person wanted answers about a recent event regarding the witches, but what did the sisters reveal to buy some time?

Meanwhile, Macy tried to help Jordan come to terms with his past after another supernatural event forced his hand. 

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Macy: You went out with this girl for how long?
Jordan: Too long.
Macy: How did you not know you deserve better?
Jordan: Ah, water off a duck's back.
Macy: Water off a duck's back? Don't you ever get angry?
Jordan: Only when people sucker punch me in the nose when I'm giving them boxing lessons.
Macy: Well, that was one time.

Abby: I'd be delighted to help with your ancient demon translation, dear Harold. But first a drink. You must try this whiskey. Very rare. Picked it up at a charity auction.
Harry: "Dear Harold," "delighted to help," "charity auction"? Who are you? And what have you done with Abigael the Abonimable?
Abby: She's turning over a new leaf.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 Photos

Maggie Vera - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
Josefina - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
Enter - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 - Charmed (2018)
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 3
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9
  4. Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 9