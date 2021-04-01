Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 10

Who was behind a series of suspicious fires?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10, lives were on the line when the gang investigated the mysterious fires plaguing the city.

Kidd respond - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Mouch set out to make sure his long-awaited dream was in line to come true.

Elsewhere, Casey continued his way down a troubled path, leading to questions from his peers about his future.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10 Quotes

Mouch: I finally got it. Pipes and Drums.
Herrmann: Ah.
Ritter: What’s Pipes and Drums?
Mouch: What’s Pipes and Drums?
Herrmann: It’s the band that plays the funeral marches.
Ritter: Oh right.
Mouch: That’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re talking parades, baptism, weddings, and the mother of mothers, the Chicagoland Celtic Classic. You see entering the brotherhood is like being appointed to the Supreme Court: It’s a lifelong tenure. So a spot only opens up when someone dies. RIP Bill Maloney Sr.

Ritter: She’s covering this shift while Brett looks for a new partner.
Gallo: Just one shift? Phew.
Ritter: Wow.
Gallo: I like Violet, I do, but the way things ended between us was awkward, and I get weird when I’m around her.
Ritter: Haven’t noticed that.
Gallo: It’s my house. I shouldn’t be the one getting flustered. She should be the one flustering.

Kidd fire - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10
Kidd and Gallo - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10
Casey troubling path - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10
Casey continues - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10
Herrmann looks - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10
