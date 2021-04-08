Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 11

Did Severide make Firehouse 51 sever ties with a new recruit?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11, Severide learned that the recruit was not joining the job to help people.

Boden smiles - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11

Instead, he had different views on the situation that put them at odds with each other.

Meanwhile, Violet received a mysterious note that sent her and Brett on a hunt to find out who wrote it.

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11 Online

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11 Quotes

Herrmann: I got someone to set you up with.
Ritter: Oh, no, that’s not necessary or even a good idea but thank you.
Herrmann: What, no, he’s in Cindy’s book club.
Ritter: Let me guess. He’s the only other gay friend you have.
Herrmann: Uh, that’s possible, but that doesn’t mean he’s not the right guy for you. I mean you probably even know him.
Ritter: You think all gay people in Chicago know each other?
Herrmann: No, but my point is Andy is a great guy, and I think you two would hit it off.

Casey: I wanted to let you know with respect to our conversation last shift, you don’t need to worry. The headaches, all that, they stopped.
Gallo: That’s great.
Casey: And I talked to Will Halstead over at Med, so it’s all good.
Brett: What’s all good?
Casey: I had a couple bad headaches last shift, but it’s all cleared up.
Brett: I’m glad you’re better.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11

