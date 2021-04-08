Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 11

Did Severide make Firehouse 51 sever ties with a new recruit?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 11, Severide learned that the recruit was not joining the job to help people.

Instead, he had different views on the situation that put them at odds with each other.

Meanwhile, Violet received a mysterious note that sent her and Brett on a hunt to find out who wrote it.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.