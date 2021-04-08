Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Ethan's team up prove to be a recipe for success?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 11, everyone was shocked by who he chose to work with him to treat a famous tennis player.

April Assists - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 10

The tennis player arrived at the hospital worried that his tennis career was over.

Meanwhile, the staff at the hospital was less than thrilled about Goodwin's new protocols.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Daniel: Uh-oh.
Sharon: Michael and me, it's been a little rocky the last few weeks.
Daniel: Parenthood. It's a life sentence, right?

Nat's Mother: So, Crockett, Natalie tells me that your parents immigrated from Iran. Does that mean your family is Muslim?
Marcel: No, actually, we're Zoroastrian.
Nat's Mother: Zoroastrian? I'm sorry. I've never...
Marcel: Yeah. Dates back to ancient Persia. Three main pillars: Good thoughts, good words, good deeds. Not always so easy.

