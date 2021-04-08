Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 11

at .

What did Hailey learn?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11, there was much at stake when a wellness check on a family revealed signs of foul play.

Disco Bob - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 10

With her plan to save the family going into high gear, she needed a pep talk from someone close to her.

With questions about her own childhood coming to light, it was clear there was a lot to know about Upton.

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11 Quotes

Yeah, but you learn how to be that way. To shut people out. To be invisible. You learn it. Becca’s only 12-years-old. Maybe she hasn’t learned how to do that just yet?

Hailey

Let’s run a full forensics search. Find out who this family really is. What the hell happened in this house.

Voight

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11 Photos

Finding Answers - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
Past Comes Back - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
L-Word - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
Past Trauma - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
Rainbow Room - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
Voight Is Concerned - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 8
  3. Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 11