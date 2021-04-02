Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Clarice get reinstated?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 6, the FBI agent turned to Ruth Martin to get her job back.

However, she faced another deadly nightmare when she was asked to stay at the Martin household for dinner.

Elsewhere, Ardelia and the ViCAP team tried to identify the man who aided Marilyn, but they hit a huge wall.

