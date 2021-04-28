Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Was Jeanette the victim or the villain?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3, everyone started to question the teenager as her behavior grew ever more erratic.

Meanwhile, Kate cornered Jeanette when she decided to go after Kate's family for defamation of character.

Elsewhere, Jeanette's mother was away from the family, and the details surrounding the mystery were finally revealed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.