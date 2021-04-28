Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Was Jeanette the victim or the villain?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3, everyone started to question the teenager as her behavior grew ever more erratic.

1994 Interrogation - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kate cornered Jeanette when she decided to go after Kate's family for defamation of character.

Elsewhere, Jeanette's mother was away from the family, and the details surrounding the mystery were finally revealed.

Watch Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Vince: I need to ask you something, and you need to tell me the truth. Jeanette, how many times have you been in this house?
Jeanette: A lot. I got addicted to the rush of it.

Jamie: Jeanette…
[Jeanette turns to Jamie]
Jamie: You were the one that told me that Kate went missing, remember? How it seemed like at the time you were the only person who knew before anybody else did. How was that?
Jeanette: Screw you.
[She turns to leave]

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

