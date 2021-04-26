Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 10

What happened to Daniel?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10, he set out to make a plan to have all the communities united.

Unfortunately, there was some drama when dynamite is activated near to the meeting and walkers get in.

Who was trying to derail the meeting?

Meanwhile, Morgan was put in a difficult position when he had to choose between Grace and the others.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.