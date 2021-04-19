Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 6



Did Dean manage to get some normalcy back in his life?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6, he was released from prison, but he realized that many of the people he was close to had iced him out.

Rio Waits - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Beth continued her plight to keep everyone safe, and that meant going up against Rio's boss.

Elsewhere, one couple started to realize that a life of crime was more for them than they realized.

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Dave: When do you meet the boss?
Beth: Oh, I'm still waiting on my EVite.

Ben: What's in the backpack?
Annie: Mostly tampons.
Ben: Can I see?
Annie: You know what's so weird?
Ben: Guns?
Annie: You didn't go to bed a cop.
Ben: Drugs?
Annie: But you woke up one.
Ben: Body parts?
Annie: Remind me never to get up early again.

