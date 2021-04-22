Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 10

at .

Did Callie help Kathleen?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 10, the lawyer continued to question whether she was making the right move.

Shooting his Shot - Tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Mariana revealed the truth about her relationship with Evan, leading to an even bigger pickle than before.

Elsewhere, Malika made a decision about her relationship with Isaac and Dyonte.

Who was left with a broken heart?



Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Malika: After the New Moon ceremony, Isaac asked me if I wanted to be in a relationship with you. I told him, no. But then I took him to therapy with me to tell him I lied, not that I'm assuming the feeling is mutual.
Dyonte: C'mon, you know it is.
Malika: And I also told him that I love him and that I wanted to be in a relationship with him too.
Dyonte: Of course, so what did he say?
Malika: I haven't heard from him since. The truth is, if he can't do this than neither can I.

Callie: So what are you doing today?
Gael: Quitting my internship.

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 10

