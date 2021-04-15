Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Callie manage to put herself first?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 9, things took a turn when she tried to juggle the murder case and her feelings towards Gael.

Meanwhile, Mariana helped Alice take control of her life, but what did that entail?

Elsewhere, a game night revealed a long-lost secret about one of the Coterie's most controversial houseguests.

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.