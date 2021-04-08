Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 1

There's a new hero in town, and her name is Nicky Shen.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us into the world of a Chinese American woman who dropped out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

Jin - Kung Fu

Unfortunately, her hometown imploded with crime and corruption in her absence and she returned with a new skillset and a thirst for justice.

With some new allies, she set out to right the wrongs of a mysterious group.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Henry: I have some ideas where to start digging. I live for this stuff.
Nicky: Thank you! And um, maybe keep this to yourself for now? My family's dealing with enough.
Henry: Our secret.

Jin: Nicky! Don't leave.
Nicky: She doesn't want me here.

