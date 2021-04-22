Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Nicky manage to find Zhilan?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3, Nicky and Henry joined forces to find a professor with a connection to the assassin.

Nicky at the Library - Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Althea's past came back to haunt her, leading to a squabble between Jin and Mei-Lo.

Elsewhere, Nicky tried to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong's garment factory.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Henry: Right now we're training. You're distracted, rushing it.
Nicky: Well if you just learned that your Shifu her own sister, who's now probably kidnapped the one person who might know where the weapons are which means you may never find Zhilan? You'd be distracted, too.
Henry: Yeah, distracted maybe. Sloppy though?

Professor: I've been watching you. You're necklace. The crane. The insignia of the Zhang family. One of the eight guardian families. You are Zhang Zhilan, you have a sister, Pei-Ling. Your father, I read somewhere that he was murdered. You must have been just a child.
Zhilan: You know nothing.
Professor: I have no reason to tell you where weapon the is, whether I speak or not, this ends one way. With me, dead. So, I would like that coffee -- please.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3

