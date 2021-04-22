Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Nicky manage to find Zhilan?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3, Nicky and Henry joined forces to find a professor with a connection to the assassin.

Meanwhile, Althea's past came back to haunt her, leading to a squabble between Jin and Mei-Lo.

Elsewhere, Nicky tried to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong's garment factory.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.