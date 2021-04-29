Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

What did a private collector reveal about the sword?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 4, Nicky and Henry traveled to Napa to get some answers.

Jin Eating - Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a tension-filled dinner with the Soong's leaves Althea to question her worth.

Elsewhere, Evan's suspicions about Henry continued to grow.

What did Evan learn, and what did he do with the intel?

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Nicky: Not gonna lie Althea this buying of the bride thing sounds-
Althea: The academic term is bride price. Buying the bride is country. And what does it sound like?
Nicky: Like one of those cow shows.
Althea: Cow shows? Like a livestock auction?
Nicky: Yeah!
Althea: Look, Dennis' parents aren't measuring my girth and bidding on me with cash!

Mei-Li: Did you see the pair of pants Althea was wearing today? It looked like it was made of solid gold. A present from Mrs. Soong.
Jin: Solid gold pants huh? Sounds uncomfortable.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 4

