Watch MacGyver Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Mac find out the cause of the loss of feeling in his hands?

Desi helped out on MacGyver Season 5 Episode 13 when it seemed like there was something seriously amiss with the leader of the team.

Meanwhile, the gang entered the world of Italian car culture, leading to an exciting turn of events.

How did it all play out in the end?

Use the video above to watch MacGyver online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.