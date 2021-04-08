Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 11

at .

Who needed help?

Nancy and the Drew Crew helped one of their own on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11 when a deadly encounter put them at odds with another supernatural force.

Nancy Drew - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Ryan had an interesting encounter with Celia, but what did it reveal about Horseshoe Bay.

Elsewhere, a chance encounter with another sleuth threw Nancy for a loop.

Watch Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Grant: Oh, this is not food-free.
Ace: You're not food-free, Grant!

So I'm a lying millionaire who couch-hops and has no home?

Nick

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11 Photos

Nick - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
Nancy Drew - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
Carson and Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
Carson - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
Nancy and Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
Drew Crew - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Season 2
  3. Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11
  4. Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 11