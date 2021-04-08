Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Who needed help?

Nancy and the Drew Crew helped one of their own on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 11 when a deadly encounter put them at odds with another supernatural force.

Meanwhile, Ryan had an interesting encounter with Celia, but what did it reveal about Horseshoe Bay.

Elsewhere, a chance encounter with another sleuth threw Nancy for a loop.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.