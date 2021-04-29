Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 13

What did Moorstone Island reveal for the Drew Crew?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 13, Gil arrived on the scene, determined to make a big impact on the case.

But Ace and Amanda found themselves in danger, leading to a turn of events nobody saw coming.

Meanwhile, Nick questioned Nancy's loyalty as she gravitated away from him.

Was it the end of the line for their relationship?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.