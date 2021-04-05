Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 12

What happened to Sasha Brousard?

On NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 12, a Molotov cocktail was hurled into Pride's bar and all evidence pointed to his former nemesis.

Just when it seemed like Pride was getting answers, his former nemesis stepped out of the shadows with a dangerous revelation.

What did her arrival mean for everyone?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: New Orleans online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.