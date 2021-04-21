Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 8

at .

Did Sharpe manage to help Agnes?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8, the pair worked a case that included a devastating diagnosis.

Auntie Helen - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Max examined the inequities in child labor for women of color and found some shocking results.

Elsewhere, Bloom had to deal with an overcrowded ED and what it meant for the rest of the patients.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Lauren: Your blood test says you are pregnant.
Patient: Your test is as wrong as you are. I'm a virgin.

Don't shrink me and I won't crack open your chest.

Floyd

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

Bloom's Roomie - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Liabilities at New Amsterdam - Tall Season 3 Episode 8
Talking Over the Plan - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Advocating for Maternal Health - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Cancer and Birth - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Ydalis - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 3
  3. New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 8