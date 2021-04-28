Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Max manage to deliver free broadband access?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9, things took a turn when Max realized he wanted to make some big changes in the hospital.

Liabilities at New Amsterdam - Tall Season 3 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Reynolds treated a young girl with a gunshot wound, leading to an epiphany.

Elsewhere, Sharpe gave difficult news to a long-time patient.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Iggy: Is Chance OK?
Casey: They found him in the stairwell. They think he drank cleaning fluid.

It was the demonstrators, Black Lives Matter, the protestors. We were scared. We saw the news, they were burning things, beating people up, but I guess not all lives matter.

Alison's Mother

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Photos

Iggy Leads Therapy - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
Progress and Stalls - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
Agnes Interviews Docs- tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
Floyd Treats a Gunshot Patient - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
Parenting Struggles - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
Helen vs Mina - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9
