Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 9

at .

Did Bright manage to solve the latest case without alerting the rest of the team?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9, Edrisa's online vigilante group, the "Killabustas" tried to make sense of all the big deaths.

Impressing Teacher - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jessica realized that she had to take a deep dive into her own past to write a book.

Who did she turn to in her time of need?

Elsewhere, Martin's relationship with Dr. Capshaw continued to intensify.

Watch Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Martin: Vivian, please. Sorry, I cannot stop thinking about the other night.
Capshaw: Neither can I. It was a mistake. It was a colossal lack in judgment.
Martin: Most good things are.
Capshaw: Look, I've made bad decisions in my life. Kissed the wrong men, trusted the wrong friends, but all of that is nothing compared to what I did with you.

Jessica: I used to write all of the time. I kept diaries, but after your father's arrest, I stopped writing started repressing.
Malcolm: Mm. Runs in the family.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Understanding Capshaw - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
Impressing Teacher - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
Vivan and The Surgeon - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
Dr. Capshaw in the Infirmary - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
Gilica Make Amends - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
Gil Worries About Malcolm - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
  1. Prodigal Son
  2. Prodigal Son Season 2
  3. Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9
  4. Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 9