Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Archie and Veronica manage to save the Bulldogs?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10, the team lost several games, putting their future at risk.

The Stonewall Stallions - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9

In an attempt to boost moral, Archie and Veronica brought in an outside force.

Meanwhile, Jughead turned his attention to a student who he thought might need his help.

Did he go too far to save this student?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Nice try, you simpletons! But, you’ll be shocked to learn the contract you have is totally devoid of meaning. I had Nana Rose declared legally senile half a decade ago. She has no power to do anything. Now, it’s time for you to accept the fact that you will NEVER get my precious groves. Tootles!

Cheryl

Veronica: I always wondered. You didn’t crash on purpose, did you?
Chad: Why would you think that?! We almost died…
Veronica: Because then we’d be together forever. In a different way.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10 Photos

The Harsh Reality - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
Jughead's Burger - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
Ex-Husband - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
Goodbye Polly - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
Alien Investigation - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
RROTC - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10
