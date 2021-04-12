Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 15 Episode 9

Was there hope for the Brown family to stop fighting?

On Sister Wives Season 15 Episode 9, Janelle set out to make everything right with the family.

After some thinking, everyone realized there were some things the family couldn't fix.

Meanwhile, Robyn opened up to Kody about her concerns following all of the changes for the family.

