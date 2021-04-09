Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Who did Andy, Sullivan, Dean, and Ben choose to save?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10, the quartet faced a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car.

Meanwhile, Dean second guessed his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department.

Elsewhere, Travis' dad feared he would be outed when his "golfing friend" contracted COVID-19.

use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.