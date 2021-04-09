Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Who did Andy, Sullivan, Dean, and Ben choose to save?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10, the quartet faced a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car.

Meanwhile, Dean second guessed his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department.

Elsewhere, Travis' dad feared he would be outed when his "golfing friend" contracted COVID-19.

Watch Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Online

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Dean: Who needs calls when we have a whole city of nostrils to swab. Remind me why we’re letting half our neighborhood into our well-maintained bubble?
Vic: Well, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we’re first responders, and it’s a way to help our community.
Dean: Or it’s a way to let germy people into our bubble.

Emmett: I’m sorry if I was harsh about the letting it go thing. That wasn’t really fair.
Travis: No, it was fair, and you were right, and I’m ready.
Emmett: Oh yeah?
Travis: Yeah, I think I'm actually ready to move on.
Emmett: Oh, did you meet somebody?
Travis: Uh no. I’m just ready to I guess.
Emmett: You and me both.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10

