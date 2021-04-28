Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Was there a way to save Supergirl?

Nia and Brainy attempted to save the Girl of Steel on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 as they took to the past to get answers.

Time Travel - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant set her sights on Midvale as she suspected there was a big story in the small town.

Did she cross paths with a young Kara Danvers?

Watch Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Nia: In 2009, I was twelve. Is this really what people wore to prom?
Brainy: Yes, ergo, it is the perfect disguise to will allow us to chillax on our mission. "Chillax" being a key 2009 phrase, along with "flossy," "totes," and, of course, the immortal, "wassup?"

Kenny: Still, can't you use your ring to, you know, Dumbledore something up?
Brainy: No. What? No! It's physically impossible to to create something out of nothing, Kenny!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 Photos

Cat Grant - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
Time Travel - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
Brainy and Kenny - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
Sister - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
Kara - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
Disguise - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5
