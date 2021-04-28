Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Was there a way to save Supergirl?

Nia and Brainy attempted to save the Girl of Steel on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 as they took to the past to get answers.

Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant set her sights on Midvale as she suspected there was a big story in the small town.

Did she cross paths with a young Kara Danvers?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.