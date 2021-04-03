Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 12

at .

Did Reddington and Cooper survive another attempt on their lives?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12, there was much drama when the Task Force's determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government put a lot on the line.

Hunting a Spy - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12

With Red and Cooper's names popping up in the media, there was a lot for them to discuss as they navigated a new chapter.

Meanwhile, a message from Liz left a lot up in the air.

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12 Quotes

We might be near the end of Reddington. Then we can bring in [Liz] on her own terms.

Ressler [to Skip]

Rakitin: And yet you persisted. Why?
Harold: Because we're the FBI.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12 Photos

In the Crosshairs - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Leading the Investigation - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Seeking Asset - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Standing By - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
At Cross Purposes - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Hunting a Spy - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 8
  3. The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 12