Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Did Reddington and Cooper survive another attempt on their lives?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12, there was much drama when the Task Force's determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government put a lot on the line.

With Red and Cooper's names popping up in the media, there was a lot for them to discuss as they navigated a new chapter.

Meanwhile, a message from Liz left a lot up in the air.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.