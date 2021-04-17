Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 13

What did Red learn about Liz?

Still reeling from the attempt on his life, Red turned to an old friend on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13, one who could help him get some revenge.

Meanwhile, the Task Force dealt with a surprising new threat that could bring about the end of the world as we know it.

Elsewhere, the hunt for the double agent continued.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.