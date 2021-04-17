Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 13

What did Red learn about Liz?

Still reeling from the attempt on his life, Red turned to an old friend on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13, one who could help him get some revenge.

Leading the Investigation - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12

Meanwhile, the Task Force dealt with a surprising new threat that could bring about the end of the world as we know it.

Elsewhere, the hunt for the double agent continued.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 Quotes

Lois: Why hasn't he called yet?
Red: Maybe because he likes to make a dramatic entrance.

Dembe: Raymond, I'm serious.
Red: I know, and that's why I love you. I'll be fine.

