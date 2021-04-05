Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Mel get in too deep?

On The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 6, there was a lot of tension when she went undercover for a rising politician.

The aim of the game was to find out who was pulling strings inside the candidate's campaign.

Meanwhile, McCall worried when Delilah spent time with a young girl who served time in juvenile detention.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

I get it, you wanna play by the rules. But what's the point if people rig the game?

Robyn

Robyn: This guy's a perfect predator.
Melody: He's been getting away with this a long time.

