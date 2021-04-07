Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 6

at .

Did Cisco and Chester manage to escape their own version of Groundhog Day?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 6, the drama mounted when they traveled back in time and got trapped in 1998. 

Caitlin - The Flash Season 7 Episode 6

With a surprise theory that Chester's childhood home could be the key to escaping, Cisco had to make a big plan. 

Meanwhile, Iris forged a connection with the speed force. 

The Flash Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

Cisco and Chester: Team Chesco's on the case!
Cisco: Let's get it!
Iris: Separated at birth.

Iris: Do you remember what happened?
Speed Force: Only some of it. When I was reborn, I was surrounded by light and love. Then came the pain. I could feel these Forces of Nature were like me, only evil.

