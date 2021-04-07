Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Cisco and Chester manage to escape their own version of Groundhog Day?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 6, the drama mounted when they traveled back in time and got trapped in 1998.

With a surprise theory that Chester's childhood home could be the key to escaping, Cisco had to make a big plan.

Meanwhile, Iris forged a connection with the speed force.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.