Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 11 Episode 8

Did Teresa and Joe manage to put the past behind them?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 8, their father's memorial arrived, but it was clear the siblings were still bickering.

Meanwhile, Jennifer realized that Margaret and Jackie were scheming to get her in trouble, so she took a stand against them.

Which side did Dolores and Teresa choose?

