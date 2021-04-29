Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Teresa in Love

Did Teresa introduce Luis to the gang?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 11, Joe Gorga went too far while opening up about her new relationship, leading to another big bust-up.

Meanwhile, the waving of white flags for Margaret and Jennifer didn't last long when another argument sent their friendship in another direction.

Elsewhere, Melissa told Joe that she was ready to elevate her business, fueling his insecurities.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.