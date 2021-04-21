Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Was it the end of the line for Mina and the Raptor?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 10, the duo realized there was a future for them, but they had to contend with some big changes.

Meanwhile, Cain faced a harsh reality when Kit gave him the opportunity to prove he was ready to return to the OR.

Elsewhere, Devon presented Rose with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Nic: You know I was thinking about the time we first met --
Mina: No, no, no. Don't do that. I'm not dead. People move away all of the time. This is not a Hallmark moment, no need to get sentimental.

I love her mom. It doesn't mean I don't love you. You know I do, more than anything. But I'm going. I really want to.

AJ

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

Farewell Party - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
The Raptor's Last Day - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
Mrs. Austin's Hospital Scare - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
Helping AJ's Mother - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
Billie the Right Hand - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
Conrad's Warning - The Resident Season 4 Episode 10
