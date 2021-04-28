Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did the staff manage to keep the storm from breaching the hospital?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 11, things took a dangerous turn when a tornado touched down in Atlanta.

Working Together to Save a Life - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Conrad and Nic worked on an injured EMT as Devon and Leela found themselves caught up in a ready situation.

Elsewhere, Beth pulled The Raptor and Dr. Wong onto a dangerous case.

Watch The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Oh, God. It's a tornado. It's coming right at us.

Kit

Kit: Dr. Sutton is your new resident.
Cain: No she isn't. I work alone.
Kit: It's my call. You've had residents before.
Cain: Yes, and they almost killed me on the table. Now you want me to mentor someone who's gunning for my job. No thank you.
Billie: There's a lot I can learn from you. I'm not looking to take your job.
Cain: Either you're lying or you lack ambition. Either way, PASS.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 11

The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Kit Looks Concerned - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
Working Together to Save a Life - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
That Guy Doesn't Look So Good - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
Leela Takes the Handoff - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
Grizly Work for a Favored Duo - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
A Connection After the Storm - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 4
  3. The Resident Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 11