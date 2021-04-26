Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Which relationships were not working?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10, the town united for Florence and Ned's wedding ceremony, but there was some drama.

What a Spread! - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10

Every couple questioned their own relationships after witnessing a young couple in love.

With another big event on the horizon, Liz had to make a decision about her future.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10 Quotes

Ned, if you wouldn't think it too forward of me, may I ask that we share our first kiss here, in private?

Florence

Florence: What is it, Ned?
Ned: I have cold feet.
Florence: Then I'll just have to knit you thicker socks.
Ned: You always think the best of me.
Florence: Why wouldn't I? But, even if you had cold feet about us getting married and you simply couldn't go through with it, I will still think the best of you, and I will forever love you.
Ned: Thicker socks will be perfect.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10 Photos

Let the Music Play - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
What a Spread! - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
Waiting for the Bride - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
Nathan Smiles for the Camera - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
Faith and Carson All Dressed Up - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
Lucas and Elizabeth Attend the Wedding Together - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10
