Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did the town turn on Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9, a huge secret was revealed about his past that made everyone question what he told them.

With Elizabeth distraught, the drama continued to mount.

Meanwhile, the town prepared for nuptials as a new couple prepared to walk down the aisle.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.