Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did the town turn on Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9, a huge secret was revealed about his past that made everyone question what he told them.

The Lone Bachelor Between Two Husbands - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9

With Elizabeth distraught, the drama continued to mount.

Meanwhile, the town prepared for nuptials as a new couple prepared to walk down the aisle.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9 Quotes

Since learning Jack was killed on a training mission on which in Nathan's stead, I've been left to reflect, once more, on the senseless accident that took his life. While questioning why Nathan kept this hidden from me for so long.

Elizabeth

Rosemary: Maybe he didn't think it was important enough to warrant upsetting you.
Elizabeth: Not important enough?
Rosemary: Elizabeth, Jack's death wasn't Nathan's fault. You know that, don't you?
Elizabeth: Rosemary, I just told you that nothing made sense to me, so why would you think that a comment like that would help?
Rosemary: Because it's the truth.
Elizabeth: Excuse me.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9 Photos

Bill and Molly Rule Charades - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9
Henry and Christopher Share a Moment - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9
Florence Gets a Surprise - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9
Ned Leads a Round of Charades - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9
Jack Wagner as Bill Avery - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9
