Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw play nice?

Sheldon was shocked to learn the pair were teaming up for a science experiment on Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 12.

Meanwhile, Mary grew jealous that Pastor Jeff and Brenda were spending time together.

What did she say about it to the other members of the church?

Elsewhere, Georgie's new side hustle put him in the bad books with his family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.