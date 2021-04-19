Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Zoey get all of the answers?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 10, Emily had a problem and Zoey set out to learn more about it.

Zoey gets more - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Maggie continued to move on with her life, but realized that reconnecting with an old friend could lead to a big issue.

Elsewhere, Max, Simon, and Mo had a bonding night together, but how did it change things for them?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

David: Fine, you’re right. Something is going on with Emily. She’s just very private, and I don’t want to draw any attention to it.
Emily: So just tell me what it is.
David: I have no idea. Come here. Her behavior is all over the map. Sometimes she gets up super early and rushes off to work and seems totally fine. Other times she won’t leave Miles’s side, and she balls during yogurt commercials.
Emily: Well, that could happen to anybody. Have you tried just being direct with Emily and asking her what’s going on because Simon says…
David: Over and over again, but any time I even try to get her to open up she just deflects, and she says nothing’s wrong. And then she starts baking a cake, and I get distracted, and I start eating the cake, and that’s why I’m wearing my house jeans. I don’t know, Zoey. I don’t know what else to do.

Zoey: I feel like something very bad is going on with Emily, and I’m worried about her, but she doesn’t want any help.
Simon: You think Keenan wanted my help? Look, if there’s someone close to you, and they’re in need, you go to them. You say, ‘We are going to work through this together.’ That’s what a coach does, a good coach anyway.
Zoey: All right. I’m gonna go back to Emily, and I’m gonna try again.
Simon: Great, great, you go up there. You be direct. You keep fighting through the play even if she tries to box you out.
Zoey: I don’t know what that means, but I still like it.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 10

