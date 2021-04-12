Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Zoey lose access to her powers?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9, she turned to a medium for some clarity following strange developments. 

Maggie enjoys - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9

To Zoey's surprise, however, the powers started to glitch, which made her question whether she was losing her abilities. 

Elsewhere, Simon found himself at an impasse after recent events put his career in question. 

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Zoey: This is the psychic? Is she going to read my mind, or is she going to knit me a sweater?
Mo: She’s done both for me, but she’s not a psychic. She prefers the term intuitive.

Simon: Well, that was weird.
Zoey: Really weird. Maybe we never try that again.
Simon: You’re the one that suggested we switch to opposite sides of the bed to see if we liked the other better, and I kept waking up confused. I didn’t know where I was.
Zoey: Well, I’m sorry, buddy. You’re here in my bedroom stuck with me.
Simon: Lucky me.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9

