Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Zoey lose access to her powers?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9, she turned to a medium for some clarity following strange developments.

To Zoey's surprise, however, the powers started to glitch, which made her question whether she was losing her abilities.

Elsewhere, Simon found himself at an impasse after recent events put his career in question.

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.