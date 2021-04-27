Why Women Kill Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

Are you ready for another killer look at Why Women Kill?

Paramount+ today announced that the second season of its original anthology series will arrive on Thursday, June 3.

The dark comedy’s 10-episode sophomore run will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

From creator Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maid), Season 2 features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…

The series features an expansive cast that includes Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.

That's a lot of talent, right?

We're sure it will be another addictive season, especially coming off the bonkers first season that had a cast that included Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Sam Jaeger, Sadie Calvano, Jack Davenport, and Reid Scott.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

News of the premiere also means that the series will have been off the air for almost two years by the time it returns.

It launched on CBS All Access, which was recently rebranded as Paramount+.

It will be fun to see if the series can break remain a success story for the streamer.

The previous anthology, Tell Me a Story, faltered with its second season, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

Have a look at the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

