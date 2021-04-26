YOU Boss Promises "Bonkers" Third Season as Production Wraps

The wait for YOU Season 3 has been long, but it might be worth the wait.

Production on the latest season of the Netflix hit wrapped Sunday, April 24, and showrunner, Sera Gamble, took to Twitter to speak about the "bonkers' twists in store while also revealing the shoot was COVID-free.

"Obviously there is also an element of sheer good luck in this statistic. It's impossible to totally negate risk in a pandemic," she continued.

"I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone's creativity, resilience and kindness."

"I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy shit did everyone show up for each other. All the way up the Warner's/Netflix ladder and in every production department," Gamble continued, before noting that the performances from the cast are "insanely good."

YOU Season 3 was initially set to enter production much sooner, but like most shows, the pandemic brought things to a grinding halt.

The good news is that the episodes are now shot and will now be in post-production for a few months.

Netflix recently teased the episodes would be available to stream in the fourth quarter, alongside Cobra Kai and The Witcher.

Penn Badgley is set to return as Joe, while Victoria Pedretti will be back is Love.

As you will recall, Joe pursued Love on YOU Season 2 before finding out that she had similar tendencies to him.

Just when Joe was about to murder Love, he learned that she was pregnant with his child.

In the end, they both moved to suburban California, with Joe getting a little too close to their neighbor, setting up the next season.

Saffron Burrows, who plays Love's mother Dottie, is also set to return.

The new cast members include Scott Michael Foster (Greek), Dylan Arnold (Halloween), Michaela McManus (One Tree Hill), Shalita Grant (NCIS), Travis Van Winkle (Scorpion), and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

