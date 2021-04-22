Younger Season 7 Episode 5 Review: The Last Unicorn

We all saw this coming.

The writing was on the wall since the first moment Quinn showed interest in Charles.

We may not have known her motivations, but we knew she was up to something, and boy, did Younger Season 7 Episode 5 deliver with the truth about Quinn's intentions.

Liza's intuition was right on the money, and her persistence paid off in a big way.

In hindsight, Quinn wanting Charles as her arm candy makes perfect sense.

Her failed senate race was an embarrassment, and all this talk about the benefits of failure have been complete meshugas, or craziness for my non-Yiddish speaking readers, coming from someone like Quinn.

What her empty preaching did allow her to do, though, was position herself close to Charles as a changed woman, someone who was patiently waiting in the wings when his relationship with Liza ended.

However, now that Liza knows the truth, she has to plan her next move carefully.

Telling Charles without any hard proof will only backfire on Liza, as her accusations, though true, could be written off as comments from a jealous ex hellbent on destroying her ex's new relationship.

Liza: What were her flaws?

Aiyana: People thought she was cold, a little condescending, elitist, but the biggest one – and this is so stupid and patriarchal I could scream – was that she wasn’t married. People couldn’t reconcile that.

Liza: How was she supposed to fix that?

Aiyana: I literally told her to find a guy with kind eyes and a strong jawline to stand next to her, and she would jump 10 points in the polls. Fifteen, if the guy had a normal looking kid.

Liza: Really? And how did she take that?

Aiyana: Not well, but she ate it pretty hard in that senate race, so if she runs again, when she runs again, I think she’d suck it up and do it.

Liza: Do what?

Aiyana: Recruit a discount Kennedy to walk her across the finish line. Permalink: Recruit a discount Kennedy to walk her across the finish line.

Permalink: Recruit a discount Kennedy to walk her across the finish line.

Without someone like Aiyana or documentation corroborating Liza's allegations, Quinn could probably find some clever way to wriggle her way out of this.

All she has to do is create reasonable doubt or skew the facts, and Charles may be willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

It's a lose-lose situation for Liza, and ideally, she'd stay out of it; instead, letting Charles find out on his own.

Liza, though, cares for loves Charles too much to see him get hurt and taken advantage of and believes she has to intervene, even if it ends up blowing up in her face.

She's nowhere close to being ready to let Charles, and I'm not sure she ever will be.

Her attempt to move on and date someone else was a spectacular failure and probably still would have been if Vince, the guy in question, didn't turn out to be such a douche.

At first, it seemed like he and Liza were on the same page: single and ready to mingle with no desire to get married again.

However, it turned out Vince was more of the sex buddy mingling type, rather than wanting a monogamous relationship without a desire to lock it down.

Vince: Do you know how lucky we are to have found each other? Seriously, you’re a unicorn. Most women, when I tell them I don’t want to get married again, they get so upset, but you’re over it. No rings, no strings. Next time we don’t even have to get dinner, buddy/

Liza: I want dinner, Vince.

Vince: Yeah, good, OK, me too.

Liza: I want a relationship. I don’t want to be sleeping around forever. That sounds exhausting.

Vince: OK…

Liza: I want a partner. I want to share my life with someone. I just don’t want to move into his house and become his wife and have my life revolve around his. I mean why is that so hard for him to understand?

Vince: Who?

Liza: My ex who proposed to me out of nowhere at someone else’s wedding.

Vince: And you said no. Why? It sounds like that’s what you wanted, so why couldn’t you just get married?

Liza: Why couldn’t he just not get married? Why did he have to throw everything away over semantics? Why does he get to decide its over just because he didn’t get what he wanted?

Vince: So you’re still in love with him?

Liza: Of course, I’m still in love with him, and I blew it, or he did, or we both did. It doesn’t matter because he’s moved on, and I’m in SoHo at a hot new restaurant with a dinner buddy because I’m what… undateable? Permalink: Of course, I’m still in love with him, and I blew it, or he did, or we both did. It doesn’t...

Permalink: Of course, I’m still in love with him, and I blew it, or he did, or we both did. It doesn’t...

So thanks to Vince misreading Liza's intentions, we were treated to a full-on meltdown where Liza let loose her "undatable" side.

If this proved anything, it was that she's not ready to start something with someone new or old, like, say, Josh.

Any romantic entanglement beyond a one-night stand would end just as severely, as neither Liza nor her beau would be getting what they deserve out of that relationship.

No, Liza should stay single for the time being as she works out her complicated feelings for Charles, and until she does so, she should not be out there dating.

The single life appears to be contagious as both Maggie and Clare found themselves back on the market for the time being.

Maggie's situation is a little more complicated as her one-night stand with a beautiful stranger named Camilla turned out to be the wife of Cass, her new boss.

Pursuing a relationship with a married woman can be problematic, but sleeping with your new boss' wife is doubly so.

If Maggie is smart, she'll nip this affair in the bud before things go any further.

Maggie: You gonna text hot dad?

Liza: I don’t know. Maybe. It was fun seeing him and nice to know that a crush was reciprocated. Sometimes that’s enough.

Maggie: Really that’s enough now?

Liza: I don’t know anything anymore, Maggie.

Maggie: Well, I got something that might be able to help with that. My trick left me a little treat. I don’t know what it does, but it’s French and it’s pink.

Liza: It’s 8 a.m. It’s a little early for recreational drugs. Permalink: It’s 8 a.m. It’s a little early for recreational drugs.

Permalink: It’s 8 a.m. It’s a little early for recreational drugs.

Being offered a paid teaching position at The Arts College of New York is a perfect fit for Maggie, and throwing away such a golden opportunity over a one-night stand with someone she hardly knows would be beyond idiotic.

It's not like Camilla is the love of her life, but this new teaching position has the potential to open many doors, so let's hope Maggie chooses her professional life over her personal.

However, it may not be as simple as Maggie breaking things off with Camilla.

There's still the chance Cass could find out about the affair at some point and take her anger out on Maggie afterward.

Could this be the event that leads to Maggie being canceled?

Sleeping with a married woman doesn't seem to be enough of a cause for cancel culture, but with rabid internet trolls, who knows?

And lastly, there's Clare, who maturely ended things with Rob.

It's hard to have a reaction to this news, as we barely knew Rob and don't have that much of an emotional attachment to Clare.

Lauren: Go ahead Clare, let it all out.

Clare: This is really nice of you guys. I’m actually OK. It was a mature breakup. Rob and I are at different places in our lives, and we’re just not the right fit.

Lauren: A mature breakup? I don’t know her.

Kelsey: Nor me, but good for you.

Clare: Well, now I feel bad. Can we keep day drinking even though I’m not devastated? I already paid the babysitter. Permalink: Well, now I feel bad. Can we keep day drinking even though I’m not devastated? I already paid...

Permalink: Well, now I feel bad. Can we keep day drinking even though I’m not devastated? I already paid...

For so long, the Irish transplant has been a thorn in Josh and Liza's side, so it's still taking some time to get used to this nice, caring, and mellow Clare, the one who co-parents peacefully with Josh and has break-up brunches with Kelsey and Lauren.

It's somewhat weird watching Clare become a permanent fixture in this friend group, but I don't hate it.

As long as she continues to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of the series, then there's nothing wrong with her continued appearances on the show.

Some stray thoughts:

Liza's friends were pretty judgmental when she showed up to Michelle and Tom's anniversary party stag like being a single 40-something is the worse thing in the world. Kelsey and Lauren are way better friends; Lauren, especially, ran over to Liza's after seeing Charles and Quinn on Page Six. Quality friendship right there.

I love Maggie and Josh's friendship. They're such different people, but their friendship is great and underrated.

So what did you think, Younger Fanatics?

Did you guess this was what Quinn was up to?

Will Liza be able to move on from Charles?

How screwed is Maggie?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.