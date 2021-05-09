9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Review: One Day

How much heartbreak can we take?

The season has taken on us a ride with our emotions, giving us devastating storylines, and 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 was one of the most distressing hours yet.

While we've only had him for a season, the loss of Charles is gutwrenching.

It was mostly a Tommy-centric hour with what seems to be a required dose of Owen, and Gina Torres came for every last one of our feelings.

She took us on a journey from Tommy's determined, collected attempt to save Charles to her resignation and the shock before she collapsed in her grief.

They wasted no time confirming that Charles was dead, and we wouldn't spend the hour with a touch-n-go situation where they drew it out. Tommy called his death herself, and it's hard to say if it made it better or worse that she's the one who was there to find him and state it.

She was in the dark about Charles' death since he was in peak health, but as most of us suspected, it was an aneurysm. She needed to know it was nothing she could do about it, and there was nothing that she missed or failed to detect.

She also found out it was painless and quick, and hopefully, in some way, that gave her a bit of solace.

The hour gave us a few flashbacks to their life together, when they moved into their home, the frustrating trials of IVF, and the beautiful moment when she delivered their twins.

We got small peeks into the life of this couple that we've barely known and only just met. If anything, I wish we had more of those flashbacks to understand this man who stole our hearts in such a short period but still was a stranger to us.

Tommy checked out. She was in a state of shock and went into caretaker mode when her daughters woke up, and she proceeded to make them breakfast.

Tommy did her best to ensure that when the ambulance came, they didn't sound off the alarms, but the daughters picked up that someone left late at night, and Tommy informed them that it was their father.

Tommy's inability to share Charles' death with anyone was soul-crushing. She opted for a form of denial for as long as she could. And by the end of the hour, even though Grace and Judd found out and informed Owen, Tommy went home with her girls and still refused to lean on a single soul.

It's heartrending that her form of shock has her alienating herself and keeping all of this inside. It's not healthy.

It breaks my heart that after she was the first to give Grace a talk about asking for help and leaning on others, resisting what often seems like an innate nature of exuding strength, Tommy sheltered herself off and carries the weight of all of this alone.

It hurts to see her like this. She's going to need all the love and support that her friends and fire family can provide, but they can't do that if she doesn't let them.

Charle's death is such a blow during a season that already killed off Tim. Was it necessary?

I don't think so, and I'm torn between feeling emotionally raw and compromised by the entire hour and Gina Torres' tour de force performance and frustrated at the great lengths and cliched ploys taken for the sake of evoking feelings from the audience.

Tommy's storyline as a nearing middle-aged woman who returned to the workforce after a decade of being a stay-at-home mom because of the financial constraints of the pandemic was compelling enough on its own. It was a treasure trove of plots they could've delved into, and they touched on some of them.

Now, we have all of that and a woman who is now a widow. It seemed like an unnecessary path to take, and it makes you wonder why some of the go-to nature of the series takes many of the characters that get development back to grief and trauma.

Tommy distracted herself a bit from her grief by helping George say goodbye to his son. The Torres-Grunberg reunion was great, and the two have wonderful chemistry.

It was halfway through the hour before we got to the hostage situation, and by then, it had slipped the mind, so when George pulled out the toy gun, a wave of shock hit.

Grief will make a person do unspeakable things, and George couldn't fathom saying goodbye to his son (played by Grunberg's real son, who looks the spitting image of him).

It was a delightful twist of fate that Ethan woke up from his coma. Can you imagine how George's ex-wife will feel when she learns that she nearly pulled the plug on her son and that a misguided George was right?

Tommy connected with George in his moment of grief, and she knew that she, too, would do anything for her family. With her raw and fragile state, it was shocking but within reason that her efforts to talk George down would lead to her enabling him instead.

It was a move that left Owen speechless, and he scrambled to contact the Ryders and figure out why Tommy was behaving uncharacteristically.

It's a point of discussion that the series has a way of, shall we say, shoehorning Owen into every circumstance whether it calls for it or not. Owen happened to be at the hospital at the same time as Tommy.

He was getting patched up from the explosion, or whatever, and we were treated to some flirty exchanges with his former doctor before he learned of the Code Violet. Honestly, it felt misplaced.

Owen's sole purpose in this hour was to be the one to talk Tommy down so she and George could exit out of Ethan's hospital room peacefully. Grace and Judd were already piecing things together about Tommy and Charles, and Judd was the one who informed Owen, so it wasn't even that he was the one to find out about Charles first.

Nevertheless, Owen was able to talk Tommy down and acknowledge that he knew about Charles and understood that she was grieving. He held the SWAT team at bay, and of course, they listened to him.

They didn't share any real significant moment beyond that, and maybe we'll see more fallout from Tommy's loss in a group setting during the next installment.

Tommy's breakdown was the only one she allowed herself to have. You could tell everything caught up to her, and she broke. It made you want to reach through the screen and embrace her. Again, Gina Torres did what she always does and acted her ass off, and I appreciated the hell out of that!

Grace and Judd are the consummate parents-to-be, and their moments of happy bliss before everything changed were precious.

Judd already planning for his daughter to wear cowboy boots is quintessential Judd, and damn if we didn't already know that he would be hoping for a girl.

Everything about Judd screams that he'd be a Girl Dad, and he would want a mini-Grace running around. The man worships his wife, who he treats like a queen. It only makes sense that he'd want a little princess who'd have him wrapped around her finger.

They were great with Tommy's daughters, but it was crushing when Grace contacted her colleague and listened to the 911 call. It's a good thing the girls weren't able to hear it since Grace had it playing on speakerphone.

The 911 call was as heartbreaking the second time around as the first, and neither Grace nor Judd could contain themselves. The couples were close, so Charles' death is going to rock their lives, too.

It was an emotionally trying hour.

The best news of all is that we know FOX renewed the series! We can look forward to another season of 9-1-1: Lone Star ripping our hearts out and giving us anxiety attacks!

Over to you, Lone Star Fanatics. Are you devastated by Charles' death? Did you love Grunberg's appearance? Hit the comments below!

