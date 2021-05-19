A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 14 Review: United Front

Divorce is hard.

Little Theo learned the truth about his parents on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 14, and one's heart goes out to the kid.

The Saville family drama has only intensified, and there is nothing united about their front.

After some time of earning our sympathy and empathy, are we starting to see signs of Katherine getting villainized again?

It's a harsh word to use, and as a die-hard Katherine fan and defender, it sucks when Katherine gets the bad edit, but some issues need addressing.

The Savilles were playing nice as much as they could and behaving as if everything was normal. Both attempted to keep things easier on Theo.

They wanted to seek a therapist to figure out the best way to break the divorce news to Theo and figure out how to co-parent.

It was a smart move and the healthiest choice, but it isn't lost on anyone that Katherine is so done with Eddie that the two of them haven't sat down for a real talk since he returned from rehab.

It's a sign of poor communication between them, and they'll have to overcome that to function as parents to Theo. Their efforts were all for naught when Liam eclipsed their planning as kids tend to do. Kids can't hold tea for anything in the world, and it's awful that Darcy and Gary were speaking about the matter where he could overhear.

Eddie and Katherine cut their therapy session short after learning that Theo locked himself in his room.

But that therapy session was a sign that the divorce and aftermath won't be pretty.

Our Saint Katherine has broken beyond repair. She's not a perfect woman, and she's tired of being the bigger person.

As a woman and wife who is over it, she has support. Honestly, it's unfathomable that she made it this far into their marriage after everything they endured. However, Katherine controlling things with Theo is not advisable or acceptable.

She referred to Theo as HER son and stated that she wanted to do everything to protect him, and Eddie picked up on the implication. If suggested that he didn't have rights to his son, he didn't share an interest in doing everything he could to protect him.

Katherine left Eddie downstairs to console Theo, even though the two of them should've united in the endeavor.

It wasn't fair to Eddie at all, and Gary had another Friend of the Year moment when he pulled Eddie up the stairs so he could get to Theo and Katherine.

Regardless of how Katherine feels about Eddie, she can't ice him out of their son's life. If she thought Theo was taking things out on her before, then he would if she continues down this path.

Eddie: You know some things are going to be different, but your mom is always going to be your mom and I am always going to be your dad.

Theo: Who am I going to live with?

Eddie: Well, you're going to spend part of the time with your mom and part of the time with --

Katherine: You know, we'll talk about it. Permalink: You know, we'll talk about it.

Permalink: You know, we'll talk about it.

The talk with Theo went as well as could be expected, and sweet Byon's performance made me want to reach through the screen and hold him.

The Savilles said everything they needed to say to make Theo understand that their love for him doesn't change in all of this.

Theo wondered about their love for each other, and it does feel like Katherine flipped a switch and Eddie is still trying to collect his bearings.

But then when Theo inquired about where Theo would live, Katherine cut Eddie off and stated that they wouldn't get into all of that yet, and when Eddie pressed her in private and evaded him.

I love Katherine to death, and Eddie has made some shitty choices, but he's consistently been a good father. It's as clear as day that they should have a joint custody arrangement.

Aside from one instance of him being too out of it to help Theo with his homework, he hasn't done anything that suggests he jeopardizes Theo or is unfit.

I could see her arguing the "violent outburst" with the car and the neighbor, but her knowing the facts of that and his thoughts after he shared them with her recently would be such a cruel thing to do.

Eddie has always been a good dad even at his absolute worst and insufferable and spent years as a stay-at-home parent.

It's also how this series is handling some aspects of Eddie's disability and addiction. If it remotely leans into Eddie's disability preventing him from taking care of Theo by himself, then the ableism in that would be revolting.

And if Eddie's addiction becomes a factor when the series has focused exclusively on his relapse and not the understandable reason it happened, then that'll sting a bit too.

It's already dancing on a line by still not fully addressing that Eddie IS in pain and requires medication and pain management and that Katherine's growing hostility is straying further away from that point.

Katherine is taking it hard if her tearful exchange with Darcy is an indication. She said she felt as if she failed Theo. I wonder if she means getting a divorce at all or not getting one sooner.

And Eddie was smart enough to pick up on the cues, and he wasted no time telling Gary his fears after they got back downstairs.

If the Savilles are about to get super messy with this divorce, and it comes down to it, Eddie will garner most of the sympathy this time.

Hopefully, they'll find a way to be civil and co-parent sensibly, but they wouldn't be dropping all of these hints if that's the case.

Either way, it's a sizable blow that the season started with the Savilles renewing their vows, winning our hearts after overcoming so much, and now we're back to this.

At least Darcy and Gary are going strong. They understood the situation as children of divorced parents. And seeing where things are going with Katherine and Eddie, Gary ceased the jealous act he had over Darcy and her ex-husband's communication.

Communication isn't a problem for Rome and Tyrell. The two of them just disagree a bit, and Tyrell is a slick teenager.

He's a good kid, but there were bound to be some issues here and there. Tyrell immersed himself in protests, and he made that a priority over his studies.

For Rome, that was unacceptable, and it led to some typical teenage rebellion.

However, you felt for Tyrell once he described the reason behind his passion.

His mother is gone, deported to Haiti, and all he has now is the Howards. When they went to that protest, he took the job of looking after Regina seriously.

When she took a hit from a cop, Tyrell felt helpless, and he's trying to make up for that now.

I'm torn between arguing that we didn't need to see Gina hit by an officer and getting hurt since reality is enough, and also feeling as if by not giving us something of this scene, we missed out on crucial moments.

It's affecting her now, too.

Tyrell wanted to film the protest to control the narrative or truth and tell the stories before the media or whatever distorts them. It's something that spoke to Rome as a filmmaker.

It's cute that they have this connection, and they can work on this together.

But Gina is still deeply affected by what happened to her.

In some ways, it did spark Gina getting in touch with a part of her identity, and she's finding comfort and a safe space to do that with Florence.

The significance of Florence sharing family recipes with Gina isn't lost. Recipes with that type of history and those stories are things you only reserve for loved ones.Those are passed down from one generation to the next.

Flo sharing them is a lovely way of her helping Gina connect with her identity a bit, and it's a beautiful gesture.Shelly's jealousy was warranted though.

Gina and Shelly always have this issue. It always goes back to Shelly's aloofness when it came to raising a biracial/Black child and Gina's resentment and displacement.

Shelly can be a lot, and Gina's annoyance often makes sense, but then Shelly gets that moment to express her side, and you remember that she's a sympathetic mother who genuinely loves her daughter and wants to be close to her.

Shelly felt like she had to compete with Florence, who understood some things via lived experience better than Shelly could.

Florence would know why it was important for Gina to put a Black Lives Matter sign up.

Florence would understand that a sign didn't make Gina any more of a target than her skin and gender did.

Florence would understand Gina's passion for cooking, how significant it is that she is running a restaurant of her own as a Black woman and why she wouldn't stop that to sell shelves.

Shelly says so many cringeworthy things, but you always know she means well, and her heart is in the right place. Once she shared the story behind the lasgna recipe, that IS meanginful and special for them; it's bad Gina didn't remember.

You can even understand how a White woman who fell in love with a Black man during a time period when it wasn't as acceptable could feel as if the evolution of progressiveness is passing her by, rendering it difficult to keep up.

The three of them drinking wine and having their girls' day was sweet in the end, but it felt like Gina and Shelly had this same conversation for the umpteenth time.

They always promise to do better and make allowances for understanding each other, and then they have these same issues again.

Gina's fear that something is wrong with her seems distressing, but anyone who knows anything about concussions and how long you can experience effects from it can see it for what it is.

It's affecting her memory, and she's making errors such as putting the wrong ingredients in the food she's making. It's alarming, but I'm also wondering why she didn't get a recommendation for concussion protocol treatment.

Sophie's return home was a bit of an emotional one, and Lizzy Greene continues to impress with the delicacy of this subject matter.

Paris was an escape, and when she got back to Boston, everything came crashing down.

It sent her reeling to a dark place when she learned her friend got accepted into Harvard. It reminded her of how it feels as if Peter robbed her of her future, plans, and the trajectory she set for herself.

Sophie didn't even want to play music. Maggie's efforts to break through to Sophie were transparent but effective.

Again, Maggie shines best when she's in therapist mode, and it seems the series is recognizing that more.

She knew to break quarantine isolation for a hug. She lugged all types of equipment over and wasn't afraid to make a fool of herself with Golden Girls jingles to let Sophie's guard down.

Sophie: I don't even know what to tell them. I ran off to France because my guitar teacher what? He didn't touch me, he didn't hurt me. None of the labels fit.

Maggie: No one else gets to define this for you. Only you get to define it, and you'll know what to say when you're ready. Permalink: I don't even know what to tell them. I ran off to France because my guitar teacher what? He...

Permalink: I don't even know what to tell them. I ran off to France because my guitar teacher what? He...

Maggie plays to her goofiness and relatability to get through to people, and it's her best asset.

It got Sophie into music again, and they were able to talk a bit about Peter.

We've grown accustomed to the legal classifications and societal categories for sexual assault. Thousands of people like Sophie, traumatized and hurt, don't feel they have a right to acknowledge that because they can't put a name to what happened to them.

Sophie remains in that "it could've been worse" mode where she downplays what Peter did to her, invalidating her experience by comparing to others.

Maggie gave her the best advice on the matter -- that she gets to define what he did, and she'll find a way to at some point.

And she did. Sadly, Danny telling Jake may have influenced that.

At first, it was upsetting that Danny shared something that wasn't his place to discuss, but when he explained how it happened, you could get why he felt compelled to defend his sister.

Jake meant well, too, when he brought her friendship flowers. However, since she didn't tell him directly, he should've avoided the topic.

Sophie took control of her story in the same way Tyrell discussed controlling your own narrative before.

She didn't want special treatment or even sympathy from the woman she auditioned for, but she needed her to know that she was passionate about music and her studies.

It wasn't the least bit of a surprise when she realized that the Gregory Peter spoke about before was another young woman he abused. It was even less so that the girl took her life.

It was still gutwrenching, though.

How many girls have this bastard abused? Sophie can't talk to Gregory, but maybe she can speak to her parents.

And maybe she can find others. If this is a sign that Sophie wants to pursue exposing her abuser, then I'm ready for it. I was proud of her before, but I'll definitely admire her bravery if this is what she chooses to do.

Sophie's floundered with how to cope and what to do, and it seems she may have found her way of working through things. Good for her.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics? Is Katherine justified in wanting sole custody? Do you think Sophie will take Peter down? Do you think Gina is suffering from something more serious?

Hit the comments below!

You can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

United Front Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 3.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 3.8 / 5.0 ( 5 Votes) 4.4 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.