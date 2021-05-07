Absentia: No Season 4 for the Stana Katic Thriller!

Absentia's fate has been decided, and it's not good news for fans holding on to hope for new episodes.

The hit Amazon thriller is over, with the recent third season serving as its conclusion.

Stana Katic broke the news on Twitter Friday, revealing that the plan was always for three seasons, but there was a possibility of more.

The former Castle actress said that “although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, Absentia was always meant to be only three seasons, and I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially [Katic’s character] Emily and her loved ones.”

The series told the story of FBI special agent Emily Byrne who disappeared without a trace while hunting one of Boston's most notorious serial killers, and she is declared dead in absentia.

Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years that she was missing.

She returns home to learn that her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by the new wife, and she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders

The cast also included Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Bruno Bichir, Paul Freeman, Ralph Ineson, Patrick McAuley, and Richard Brake.

Absentia Season 3 launched back in July 2020, with fans left wondering what could be next for the series.

Here is Stana's full letter.

When they asked me in January 2017 if I was ready to spend 3 years in Bulgaria shooting a cable TV series, I had no idea what I was in for.

I could never have imagined the creative partnerships and the friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three Seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey. We took our protagonist on the path of victim to survivor to … empowered architect of her own future, which is a journey I hope we can all have after this confounding year.

And although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, ABSENTIA was always meant to be only 3 seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones.

I’m proud of our team for bringing themselves to this project in order to bring life to Absentia. Thank you to Sony, Amazon, AXN, Showcase & all affiliates for your support of our special show.

A big shout-out to all of our stellar directors, to exec producer, Julie Glucksman, and to our showrunner Will Pascoe. You all led with heart and passion; and Will, I sincerely hope the studio will take you up on your offer to pen a graphic novel version of Absentia. ;)

To our audience, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for joining us on this special journey.

It is because of YOU that our show was a great success for its broadcasters. It’s because of YOU that we get to entertain you and be storytellers.

And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all. Last but not least, to my cast and crew, it’s been an honor—you are all the best in the business.

And I mean that wholeheartedly. Here’s to the next time! xS

Catch the first three seasons on Amazon Prime.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.