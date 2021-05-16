All Rise and The Unicorn Canceled as CBS Renews Two Freshman Series

CBS is cutting a pair of sophomore series.

The network has confirmed All Rise and The Unicorn have been canceled after two seasons.

The Simone Missick-fronted All Rise has averaged 4 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the demo this season.

It dropped 27% from its freshman run but managed to stay relatively steady throughout the season.

All Rise focused on the cases and personal lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse.

Missick played Lola Carmichael, while Wilson Bethel played her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan.

The cast also included Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

The series has been plagued with issues behind the scenes throughout its entire run, with creator Greg Spottiswood recently getting fired.

The series was not fully owned by CBS, which complicated matters.

Also canceled is the sophomore comedy, The Unicorn, which starred Walton Goggins.

Walton played Wade, a widower who re-enters the world of dating while realizing the world has completely changed since he dated before.

The Unicorn averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the demo, coming down 36% year-to-year.

CBS also picked up Chuck Lorre's comedies B Positive and The United States of Al for second seasons.

CBS had previously renewed NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI, Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods, FBI Most Wanted, NCIS: Los Angeles, Magnum PI, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, and SWAT.

SEAL Team and Clarice remain on the bubble, but recent reports have suggested they will both be moving to Paramount+.

The move is reportedly related to CBS having too many shows on deck for next season, with spinoffs of NCIS, FBI, and CSI already ordered, in addition to multiple new series.

CBS is set to unveil its schedule for the fall in the coming days, which should feel like a much more consistent schedule than in recent years.

Last fall, the network struggled due to COVID-19 with fewer episodes of scripted returning series.

The network should also have a season of Survivor on deck for the fall.

What are your thoughts on the two cancellations, the two renewals, and the fate of some of the other shows?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.