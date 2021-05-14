American Housewife, Rebel, For Life, & More Canceled at ABC

ABC is pulling the plug on some more shows this Friday afternoon.

The network has confirmed it has canceled American Housewife, Rebel, For Life, and mixed-ish.

The cancellations come just hours after Call Your Mother got the chop.

American Housewife has been a reliable performer over the last five seasons for ABC, so the cancellation has to sting.

It is currently averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the demo, ranking No. 7 in the demo of ABC's 15 scripted series.

The series doesn't have the same buzz as the lower-rated renewed series A Million Little Things and The Rookie.

Rebel, which comes from Krista Vernoff, who has a great relationship with ABC, is averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.

It starred Katey Sagal and was expected to be a big improvement on AMLT, but it has not been matching up.

Still, it was expected to get a second season due to it coming from Vernoff.

For Life was a bubble drama last season that scored a surprise renewal.

Despite having a loyal following, the numbers have dropped considerably this season, and it currently ranks as the lowest-rated and least-watched scripted show on the network.

It averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the demo.

As for Mixed-ish, it was the third spinoff of black-ish, but it never had the buzz of the previous two series.

2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating represent huge declines vs. its freshman run.

ABC picked up new seasons of The Conners, Home Economics, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, black-ish, and The Goldbergs earlier on Friday, throwing into question the rest of the bubble dramas.

Call Your Mother got the chop on Friday morning, with lead star Kyra Sedgwick blaming the poor scheduling.

“You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week, or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts," she shared on Twitter.

The network picked up to series a reboot of The Wonder Years, Queens, Maggie, and Abbott Elementary.

The network has yet to announce its fall schedule, and fans can expect that next week.

With the raft of new shows picked up, there will likely be some big changes to the schedule.

NBC announced big changes to its own sked on Friday, announcing that Law & Order would have three shows on the one night, This Is Us' hefty delay, and much more.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.